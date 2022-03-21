The Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 will honour region's brightest and best enterprises

Now in its 12th year, the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50, in partnership with The Yorkshire Post, celebrates the most successful businesses in the region and the new opportunities they have created during a period when the odds were stacked against them.

Emma Digby, Executive Partner at Ward Hadaway Leeds, said: “In the last two years, we have, without doubt, seen businesses from across every sector in every part of Yorkshire not only survive but thrive.

"They have demonstrated a new level of vulnerability, resilience but, importantly, originality in turning a desperate situation into one of hope. One that instills confidence, enables progress and, ultimately, achieves success.

“From engineering and manufacturing firms to healthcare and technology companies, agility has become embedded within the fabric of their DNA. Yorkshire businesses have had to repeatedly adapt to fast-moving, increasingly challenging circumstances.

"They have shown phenomenal tenacity to not just navigate such a volatile environment but, incredibly, create real growth opportunities from it.

"The Yorkshire business community has demonstrated that 2021 wasn’t just about survival and getting through difficult times, it was about innovating, remaining extremely nimble and carving out new business opportunities and even, perhaps, entirely new business goals, to continue to prosper during times of protracted hardship.

“Above all, businesses have demonstrated that they have no fear. They have carried on despite what world markets, political tensions, supply chain crises and recruitment challenges have thrown at them. They’ve shown that they’re built upon strong foundations, and even stronger values.

Previous speakers at the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 have included Sir Keir Starmer

"They’re not afraid to fail, they’re not afraid to fall down. They openly acknowledge that some situations are far from ideal, but they adjust, they adapt, and they do not give up.

“As a result, we’ve witnessed businesses from across Yorkshire thinking outside of the box and constantly pushing boundaries, delivering new products, new services and taking a different approach to how they operate to meet the needs of those customers they serve.

"They’ve shown great diversity within their business to manoeuvre around difficulties faced to not just recover but excel.

"They have shown the type of spirit that breeds success, that champions determination and, effectively, inspires growth which is extremely exciting to watch and be involved in.”

Over the coming weeks, we’re going to meet the personalities behind Yorkshire’s 50 fastest growing businesses.

We’ll hear from owners, CEOs and managing directors and we’ll find out what’s driving their passion, innovation and unwavering resilience to push their businesses forward as they continue their growth journeys at pace.

Our Fastest 50 Awards ceremony takes place on Friday 25 March at an invite only ceremony at Aspire in Leeds. Following that, on Tuesday 29 March the full list of 2022’s Fastest 50 businesses in Yorkshire will be published in The Yorkshire Post.