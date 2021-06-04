The Wensleydale Creamery is on the hunt for new staff - here's how to apply

Based in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the Wensleydale Creamery is looking to develop its food offering.

Based in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the Wensleydale Creamery is looking to develop its food offering.

The creamery is looking to hire a head chef, sous chef, chef de partie and baker.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "With its doors now re-open, the creamery is looking for people who share a passion for championing the finest Yorkshire produce, to join their award-winning team.

"They’re also searching for front of house and retail visitor centre assistants, and an operational duty manager, with apprenticeships also available across the business."

Trish Cannon, Visitor Centre Director at the Wensleydale Creamery, commented: “Great tasting, amazing quality Yorkshire produce is at the heart of everything we do at the Wensleydale Creamery. Delivering unforgettable food experiences, is just one of the things we are dedicated to doing really well, alongside handcrafting our iconic Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese.

“Visitors travel from far and wide to dine in Calvert’s Restaurant and our 1897 Coffee Shop, recognising the true taste of the Yorkshire Dales, which is injected into our dining experience, along with our friendly Yorkshire hospitality. Our food offer is very considered, and all homemade, often exceeding the expectations of our visitors."

For more information about the new roles, visit https://www.wensleydale.co.uk/about/recruitment/.