The Westgate: Historic Halifax pub set to reopen after £350,000 revamp

An historic pub in the centre of Halifax that has been closed since 2018 is set to reopen thanks to a £350,000 revamp which starts next week.
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT

The investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs will transform The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street.

The move will also see Ian McGregor, who has more than 40 years’ experience in hospitality, take the reins as the new operator.

Work begins on November 18 and the pub is set to open its doors by mid-February, creating four new jobs.

Ian McGregor is taking over The Westgate in Halifax as the pub undergoes a £350,000 renovation by Star Pubs. Photo: Dean Atkins PhotographyIan McGregor is taking over The Westgate in Halifax as the pub undergoes a £350,000 renovation by Star Pubs. Photo: Dean Atkins Photography
Ian McGregor is taking over The Westgate in Halifax as the pub undergoes a £350,000 renovation by Star Pubs. Photo: Dean Atkins Photography

The Westgate dates back to the 18th century and was originally two houses with an attached weaving wing. At one stage it became two separate pubs, but later merged with the former Town Hall Tavern in the 1960s.

Mr McGregor, who has also run pubs in Leeds and Bradford, said: “It’s been sad to see The Westgate closed for so long; it’s almost become invisible.

“Despite its sorry state, The Westgate still has something special about it. The revamp will breathe new life into it and help it come back with the wow factor it needs.

"I’m an old school landlord, so I’m aiming to make The Westgate a very friendly, customer-orientated pub, where regulars are known by their name. I love being behind the bar, getting to know people, sharing banter and seeing everyone enjoy themselves. I can’t wait to open the doors.”

The refurbishment will completely renovate the outside of The Westgate, and aim to bring out its “distinctive architecture”.

The pub will also sit alongside many other restored properties in the Piece Hall Quarter.

Jon Kelly, Star Pubs’ area manager for Halifax, said: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a landmark pub and adding to all the regeneration in the Piece Hall Quarter. The Westgate is in a fantastic location and has lots of potential. The new plans will help it to thrive for the long term.”

