The Westgate: Historic pub close to the Piece Hall in Halifax reopens after £350,000 refurbishment
Brett Watson-Davies, who grew up in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is taking the helm as the new operator of The Westgate in Halifax on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, running the pub on behalf of Star Pubs.
A spokesman said the revamp has created six jobs, adding “While the exterior has retained its traditional look in keeping with the building’s Grade II listed status and 18th-century origins, the interior of the pub has been transformed with a new décor.”
"The Westgate will aim to meet the needs of all those visiting Halifax town centre, from daytime shoppers and workers to those visiting the neighbouring Piece Hall for performances.”
Mr Watson-Davies said: “The response to The Westgate’s reopening has been terrific. There’s lots of excitement, particularly from former customers who are keen to see the changes.
"We’re thrilled to be opening the doors and showing people the transformation.”
Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs operations director for Yorkshire, said: “The area around the Piece Hall continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re delighted to be playing our part by bringing The Westgate back to life. It’s ideally placed to serve anyone visiting Halifax city centre and, with that in the mind, we’ve designed the pub to have a broad appeal and something for everyone.”
