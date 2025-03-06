The Westgate: Historic pub close to the Piece Hall in Halifax reopens after £350,000 refurbishment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Watson-Davies, who grew up in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is taking the helm as the new operator of The Westgate in Halifax on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, running the pub on behalf of Star Pubs.

A spokesman said the revamp has created six jobs, adding “While the exterior has retained its traditional look in keeping with the building’s Grade II listed status and 18th-century origins, the interior of the pub has been transformed with a new décor.”

"The Westgate will aim to meet the needs of all those visiting Halifax town centre, from daytime shoppers and workers to those visiting the neighbouring Piece Hall for performances.”

The Westgate in Halifax has re-opened after a refurbishment by Star Pubs and Bars (Photo Dean Atkins Photography/Star Pubs)

Mr Watson-Davies said: “The response to The Westgate’s reopening has been terrific. There’s lots of excitement, particularly from former customers who are keen to see the changes.

"We’re thrilled to be opening the doors and showing people the transformation.”