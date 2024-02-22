The White Swan, Ampleforth: Traditional village pub up for sale after owner decides to retire
The White Swan, which is being sold by Christie & Co, is set within the village of Ampleforth, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.
The business is currently owned by Rob and Edward Fawcett, whose family have been closely involved with the pub since the 1980s. Rob Fawcett said: “Edward and I sadly lost our late brother, Tony and sister, Joanna and since their passing last year it’s given us an unwelcome opportunity to reflect on life.
"I moved down to Northamptonshire a few years ago and sold my motorhome sales and rentals business and I now want to fully retire.
He added: “Edward and I also still own Studford Lodges down the road which is a busy business itself, with Ed spending more and more time there. We have a good team of staff at The White Swan though and it will be business as usual until such time we do sell.”