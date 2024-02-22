All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

The White Swan, Ampleforth: Traditional village pub up for sale after owner decides to retire

A traditional village pub-restaurant in Yorkshire has been put on the market for £850,000 after one of the owners decided to retire.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

The White Swan, which is being sold by Christie & Co, is set within the village of Ampleforth, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track

The business is currently owned by Rob and Edward Fawcett, whose family have been closely involved with the pub since the 1980s. Rob Fawcett said: “Edward and I sadly lost our late brother, Tony and sister, Joanna and since their passing last year it’s given us an unwelcome opportunity to reflect on life.

The White Swan pub at Ampleforth. Picture: Simon HulmeThe White Swan pub at Ampleforth. Picture: Simon Hulme
The White Swan pub at Ampleforth. Picture: Simon Hulme
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I moved down to Northamptonshire a few years ago and sold my motorhome sales and rentals business and I now want to fully retire.

He added: “Edward and I also still own Studford Lodges down the road which is a busy business itself, with Ed spending more and more time there. We have a good team of staff at The White Swan though and it will be business as usual until such time we do sell.”

Related topics:Yorkshire