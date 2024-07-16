The Wonder Group: party supplies firm saved from administration after acquisition from Baaj Capital

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after administrators were appointed earlier this month to Amscan International Limited, Christy’s by Design Limited, Ginger Ray Limited, Wonder Group Bidco Limited, Amscan Holdco Limited and Party Delights Limited

The Companies are part of The Wonder Group, an international wholesaler and retailer of costume and party products headquartered in Milton Keynes, and with operations in markets including USA, Germany, Sweden, Malaysia, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators sold the business and its assets to four separate companies owned by the investment firm Baaj Capital. As part of the transaction, a total of 133 employees based across the Companies’ sites in Milton Keynes, Weybridge, Manchester, and Sheffield transferred to the purchaser.

The Wonder Group has been firm saved from administration after acquisition from Baaj Capital. Photo: Alamy/PA

A further 69 employees have been made redundant.

James Clark, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “With roots dating back to 1773, the Wonder Group has grown over the years to become a truly international business with operations spanning all four corners of the globe. However, in common with many consumer-facing businesses, it has been hit recently by the dual-impact of fragile consumer confidence and rising costs.

“We are pleased to have concluded these transactions which will see the UK trading entities move into the ownership of Baaj Capital.”