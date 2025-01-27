Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ilkley Cow owner, Robert Sypniewski, has opened a sister restaurant in Brook Street, Ilkley, called The Yorkie Cow. His latest venture coincides with the sixth anniversary of the opening of The Ilkley Cow, which continued to prosper despite the pressures caused by the pandemic.

A spokesman said; “Previously The Moody Cow, part of a chain of restaurants across the UK, Rob and his family seized the opportunity to buy the restaurant with the aim of transforming it into an independent pure steakhouse.”

Mr Sypniewski said: “I’m thrilled to have opened a second restaurant in Ilkley. The inspiration came from some US visitors at The Ilkley Cow who were keen to experience a traditional Yorkshire speciality so I presented them with a giant Yorkshire Pudding filled with high quality cuts of meat and vegetables which they loved.

Maya Dobrowolska and Robert Sypniewski are pictured in The Yorkie Cow. (Photo supplied on behalf of the Yorkie Cow)

"After that I was joking with my friend about how much we enjoy a good Sunday roast and how wonderful it would be to have a roast every day, and because I’m always looking for something a bit different, I came up with The Yorkie Cow.”

“We are currently open for lunch and on Friday and Saturday evenings and people are invited to come and have a drink and play cards as there’s a card set on every table. However our opening times are under revision so longer opening hours will come into place soon.”