New Italian restaurant for Leeds as The Capri Group opens 'Capri at the Containers'

The Capri Group will open its fifth café and restaurant, ‘Capri at the Containers’ in Stourton, near Leeds on Wednesday.

The Capri Group, which is owned and run by Paymen Karimi and his family already has four sites: Capri at the Vine, Capri Mirfield, Capri Horbury and Café Capri Woodkirk.

Capri at the Containers, which is on Pontefract Road has a ground floor café serving breakfasts and lunches, a first-floor restaurant serving Italian brunches, lunches and dinners and a rooftop bar area with terrace, which will have live music, cocktails and will be available for private hire.

Speaking about the latest venture, Paymen Karimi said: “Capri at the Containers is going to be very special. I think people are going to have the real wow factor as they enter from the industrial container exterior to find the impeccably decorated interiors and a fine dining experience.

"There are very few great eateries in the area, so we expect lots of those working in nearby businesses to enjoy the Containers as a breakfast and lunch spot. For those travelling here, we have on-site parking and direct bus route which takes people directly to and from Leeds and the surrounding areas, The Royal Armouries is just five minutes down the road.

"The three floors have a very distinctive feel to them, and we’d envisage people dropping in for their morning coffees and breakfasts or choosing to meet friends for a delicious Italian brunch, lunch, or dinner. The rooftop is a perfect spot to meet friends and enjoy drinks – we’ll have signature cocktails on offer and there will be music and a very chilled out vibe.” ­­