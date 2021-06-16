The Yorkshire bosses who have been named in Glassdoor's Top 50 UK chief executives

Sky Betting & Gaming’s Steve Birch, Jet2.com’s Stephen Heapy and Turner & Townsend’s Vincent Clancy all made the Glassdoor annual Employees’ Choice Awards of the country’s best leaders.

The Glassdoor rankings are based on the anonymous input of individual employees who provide insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One piece of feedback regarding Mr Birch by an anonymous Sky Bet technical operations analyst said: “The culture here is amazing.

Steve Heapy

“The management actively pushes you to progress and make a career out of SBG.”

The Yorkshire trio feature on the list alongside the likes of BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and LEGO Group’s Graeme Watt.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer, said: “Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down.

Vincent Clancy

“Through a challenging year, it’s inspiring to see top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience.

These include rating sentiment around their CEO’s leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance.

This year, 80 per cent (40 CEOs) of this year’s Top 50 CEOs, including eight of the top 10, are on the list for the first time.