The Yorkshire hotels and staff nominated in the Hotel Cateys 2021 Awards

Galtres Lodge has been shortlisted in the Hotel Restaurant Team of the Year category

In one category, Yorkshire is guaranteed a win with both the nominees coming from God's Own County.

There's also good news for the Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa in Skipton which is up for two awards in the hotel restaurant manager of the year category and the spa professional of the year category.

Galtres Lodge, a boutique hotel in York, has been nominated in the hotel restaurant team of the year following an extensive refurbishment of its Forest restaurant during lockdown.

Rebecca Hill, owner of Galtres Lodge, said: "Despite a challenging year for the hospitality sector as a whole, our team at Forest has pulled together to provide exceptional levels of customer service and an enjoyable experience for our guests.

"We are so proud of our team and delighted to have our hard work and efforts recognised by one of the most prestigious awarding bodies for the hospitality industry in the UK."

In the sustainable hotel of the year category, Yorkshire will definitely pick up an award with Grantley Hall in Ripon and Raithwaite hotel in Whitby the only nominees.

The overall winners are set to be announced on November 19 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel.

The full list of Yorkshire nominees are below:

Hotel Restaurant Manager of the Year

This award is open to hotel restaurant managers working within a hotel environment and looking after a restaurant team.

Antonino Forte, Galvin at Windows, London Hilton Park Lane

Evan Williams-Box, the Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton

Emma Lonie, the Balmoral, Edinburgh

Hotel Restaurant Team of the Year

This award is open to teams who work in food and wine establishments within a hotel.

Farmer Butcher Chef, Goodwood, Chichester

Forest, Galtres Lodge, York

The Bridge and the Vicarage, Flat Cap Hotels, Cheshire

Spa Professional of the Year

This award goes to an individual managing a team of therapists and consultants in a spa in either an independent hotel or group hotel.

Amanda Hardy, Serenity Spa, Seaham Hall, County Durham

Kerry Service, the Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton

David Taylor, Leonardo Royal London City

Sustainable Hotel of the Year

This award will recognise the hotel that has taken the most innovative steps to neutralise its impact on the environment.

Grantley Hall, Ripon