The Yorkshire ISA Experiment begins: Can local pride deliver market-beating returns?

As a brief reminder, we are hoping to answer the question of whether backing Yorkshire’s listed companies can provide investors with a better rate of return than the rest of the UK market or cash savings.

Starting from this month, we are going to spend a year tracking how the region’s 60 companies perform in comparison to the average savings rate for cash ISAs as well as the FTSE All-Share Index.

We want to see whether it is possible for Yorkshire to beat the market and if a ‘Yorkshire ISA’ would be worth establishing in real life.

The Yorkshire ISA Experiment is now under way

The experiment is a fairly rudimentary one – using the London Stock Exchange’s virtual portfolio tool I’ve ‘purchased’ a single share in each of Yorkshire’s listed companies. In fact, doing so has made me realise the region is now down to 59 listed companies from a previous 60 following the recent delisting of Urban Logistics REIT.

In addition to the baseline ‘Yorkshire All-Share ISA’, I’ve also invited readers to choose their own 10 ‘Yorkshire champions’ to track against this over a year with a single virtual share in each.

Again, it is not a sophisticated strategy or one likely to be replicated in real life.

But while the experiment is largely a bit of fun, it does have a serious purpose in trying to provide some focus on Yorkshire’s broad array of listed companies and also the wider challenge of increasing awareness of the potential of retail investing in this country.

I’m very grateful for those who have been in touch to take part in our experiment and also for some of the positive remarks and letters we’ve had about it the idea, along with the various investment experts I have spoken to behind the scenes help turn this experiment into a reality.

As of last Friday, June 27, in its weekly round-up Moneyfacts reported the average cash savings rate across the country to be 3.52 per cent. I’d like to think that the Yorkshire ISA and especially the specific Yorkshire Champions picks have a good chance of beating that number over the course of a year.

Outperforming the FTSE All-Share may prove to be something of a steeper challenge if it can replicate anything like its gains of the past 12 months. Between July 1 2024 and the close of trading on June 30 this week, the index has risen by around 7.3 per cent. As the experiment started this morning, the index stood at 4,778.52.

There’s been plenty of speculation in recent months about how exactly Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver on her stated mission to encourage a better culture of retail investment in this country. Perhaps some of the answer might come from her own backyard as a Yorkshire MP if this newspaper can show using regional pride to back local companies is a potentially viable strategy.

I’ll keep regularly updating people on how the experiment progresses but for now, I’ll leave the last word to James Ashton, chief executive of the Quoted Companies Alliance which advocates for listed companies and their advisers.