The Yorkshire ISA Experiment: Cruel summer for many of region's listed firms

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a quick reminder, at the start of July I launched a year-long experiment to track all 59 companies headquartered in the Yorkshire and Humber region which are listed on either the main or AIM markets – including the likes of Jet2, Card Factory and Persimmon.

Using the LSE’s excellent virtual portfolio tool, I’ve ‘bought’ a single share in each company and from the start of July began tracking their collective performance over the course of a year and comparing it to both the average savings rate for cash ISAs as well as the FTSE All-Share Index.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want to see whether it is possible for Yorkshire to beat the market and if a ‘Yorkshire ISA’ would be worth establishing in real life – albeit using a simplistic method of equal backing for such a wide range of firms which is unlikely to be employed by anyone genuinely investing in the stock market.

The Yorkshire ISA Experiment is tracking the performance of the region's listed companies over a year.

However, as markets closed for August on Friday evening the picture was not looking too rosy.

The value of the Yorkshire All-Share is down 6.71 per cent on its starting value whereas by contrast the official FTSE All-Share Index is up by 4.18 per cent. Meanwhile, Moneyfacts analysis shows the average cash savings rate was 3.47 per cent last week; only a slightly fall on the 3.52 per cent it started out at when the experiment began.

As part of the experiment, I also invited a group of readers to draw up their own lists of ‘Yorkshire champions’; selecting 10 listed firms they wanted to back over the course of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep it simple and easy to compare, the rules for the selection was to purchase a single share in each – again not a sophisticated strategy that would or should be likely to be copied or recommended in real life.

From those entries there has been a greater spread of results, but only two entries ended the month in the black. Altitude PR’s selections have increased in value by 2.06 per cent, while choices by Stuart Bruce are collectively up 0.28 per cent.

Altitude’s performance has been helped by strong showings in the past couple of months by Wakefield-based games developer Everplay; Sheffield independent surgical company One Health Group and York musical equiment specialist Gear4Music.

Across the Yorkshire All Share portfolio, performance has been weighed down by a tough few months in terms of share value for well-established regional companies like Croda, Persimmon, Cranswick and Jet2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, only 17 of the regionally-heaquartered 59 companies we are tracking have recorded positive growth in their share price in the last couple of months.

Overall, it has been a fairly tough summer for the experiment; however it underlines the importance of taking a longer-term view when it comes to investing as well as perhaps why there is such continuing affection for cash ISAs among the millions who prefer guaranteed returns to the greater uncertainty of the stock market.

Nevertheless, I’m hopeful that a better final autumn lies ahead for our Yorkshire listed companies.