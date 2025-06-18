The Yorkshire ISA Experiment: How to take part and a full rundown of Yorkshire's 60 listed companies

The Yorkshire Post is launching a new series called ‘The Yorkshire ISA Experiment’ to determine whether the county’s listed companies can outperform the wider market and cash savings rates.

We are asking interested readers to draw up their own ‘Yorkshire Champions’ list of up to 10 local companies they think will perform well over the next 12 months. They will be placed into a virtual portfolio on the London Stock Exchange website where they can be compared with other entries, with the experiment running from the start of July.

The rules for the selection is to choose up to ten companies with a single share in each and the winner will be the one with the highest rate of returns at the end of June 2026. Anyone interested in taking part should email their selections to [email protected] by June 26.

Here is the list of Yorkshire’s listed companies provided by the London Stock Exchange to choose from, along with their location and which market they are listed on:

The Yorkshire ISA Experiment will test whether the region's listed companies can outperform the rest of the market and cash savings rates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)