The Yorkshire ISA Experiment: How to take part and a full rundown of Yorkshire's 60 listed companies
We are asking interested readers to draw up their own ‘Yorkshire Champions’ list of up to 10 local companies they think will perform well over the next 12 months. They will be placed into a virtual portfolio on the London Stock Exchange website where they can be compared with other entries, with the experiment running from the start of July.
The rules for the selection is to choose up to ten companies with a single share in each and the winner will be the one with the highest rate of returns at the end of June 2026. Anyone interested in taking part should email their selections to [email protected] by June 26.
Here is the list of Yorkshire’s listed companies provided by the London Stock Exchange to choose from, along with their location and which market they are listed on:
- Abingdon Health, York, AIM
- Aferian, Leeds, AIM
- Airea, Wakefield, AIM
- Animalcare Group, York, AIM
- Anpario, Sheffield, AIM
- Aptamer Group, York, AIM
- Atome, Leeds, AIM
- Avacta Group, Leeds, AIM
- Boot (Henry), Sheffield, Main market
- Braime Group, Leeds, AIM
- Caledonian Holdings, Bradford, AIM
- Carclo, Wakefield, Main market
- Card Factory, Wakefield, Main market
- Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Sheffield, AIM
- Clean Power Hydrogen, Doncaster, AIM
- Cloudcoco Group, Leeds, AIM
- CPPGroup, Leeds, AIM
- Cranswick, Hull, Main market
- Croda International, Doncaster, Main market
- DFS Furniture, Doncaster, Main market
- Drax, York, Main market
- Everplay Group, Wakefield, AIM
- Filtronic, Leeds, AIM
- Fintel, Huddersfield, AIM
- Gear4Music, York, AIM
- Genuit Group, Doncaster, Main market
- Getech, Leeds, AIM
- Harworth Group, Sheffield, Main market
- ITM Power, Sheffield, AIM
- Jet2, Leeds, AIM
- Kromek, Cleveland, AIM
- London Security, Halifax, AIM
- Marshalls, Halifax, Main market
- Metir, York, AIM
- MJ Gleeson, Sheffield, Main market
- Mobile Tornado Group, Harrogate, AIM
- MPAC Group, Leeds, AIM
- MS International, Doncaster, AIM
- One Health Group, Sheffield, AIM
- Optima Health, Sheffield, AIM
- Persimmon, York, Main market
- Ramsdens Holdings, Cleveland, AIM
- Redcentric, Harrogate, AIM
- Renew Holdings, Leeds, AIM
- Robinson, Sheffield, AIM
- Severfield, York, Main market
- SIG, Sheffield, Main market
- Slingsby (HC), Bradford, AIM
- Surgical Innovations Group, Leeds, AIM
- Synectics, Sheffield, AIM
- Tan Delta Systems, Sheffield, AIM
- Tissue Regenix Group, Leeds, AIM
- Town Centre Securities, Leeds, AIM
- Tracsis, Leeds, AIM
- Tribal Group, Sheffield, AIM
- Urban Logistics REIT, Leeds, Main market
- Vanquis Banking Group, Bradford, Main market
- VP, Harrogate, Main market
- Xeros Technology Group, Sheffield, AIM
- Zoo Digital Group, Sheffield, AIM