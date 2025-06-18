The Yorkshire ISA Experiment: How to take part and a full rundown of Yorkshire's 60 listed companies

By Chris Burn
Published 18th Jun 2025, 05:45 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:24 BST
The Yorkshire Post is launching a new series called ‘The Yorkshire ISA Experiment’ to determine whether the county’s listed companies can outperform the wider market and cash savings rates.

We are asking interested readers to draw up their own ‘Yorkshire Champions’ list of up to 10 local companies they think will perform well over the next 12 months. They will be placed into a virtual portfolio on the London Stock Exchange website where they can be compared with other entries, with the experiment running from the start of July.

The rules for the selection is to choose up to ten companies with a single share in each and the winner will be the one with the highest rate of returns at the end of June 2026. Anyone interested in taking part should email their selections to [email protected] by June 26.

Here is the list of Yorkshire’s listed companies provided by the London Stock Exchange to choose from, along with their location and which market they are listed on:

The Yorkshire ISA Experiment will test whether the region's listed companies can outperform the rest of the market and cash savings rates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)placeholder image
The Yorkshire ISA Experiment will test whether the region's listed companies can outperform the rest of the market and cash savings rates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
  1. Abingdon Health, York, AIM
  2. Aferian, Leeds, AIM
  3. Airea, Wakefield, AIM
  4. Animalcare Group, York, AIM
  5. Anpario, Sheffield, AIM
  6. Aptamer Group, York, AIM
  7. Atome, Leeds, AIM
  8. Avacta Group, Leeds, AIM
  9. Boot (Henry), Sheffield, Main market
  10. Braime Group, Leeds, AIM
  11. Caledonian Holdings, Bradford, AIM
  12. Carclo, Wakefield, Main market
  13. Card Factory, Wakefield, Main market
  14. Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Sheffield, AIM
  15. Clean Power Hydrogen, Doncaster, AIM
  16. Cloudcoco Group, Leeds, AIM
  17. CPPGroup, Leeds, AIM
  18. Cranswick, Hull, Main market
  19. Croda International, Doncaster, Main market
  20. DFS Furniture, Doncaster, Main market
  21. Drax, York, Main market
  22. Everplay Group, Wakefield, AIM
  23. Filtronic, Leeds, AIM
  24. Fintel, Huddersfield, AIM
  25. Gear4Music, York, AIM
  26. Genuit Group, Doncaster, Main market
  27. Getech, Leeds, AIM
  28. Harworth Group, Sheffield, Main market
  29. ITM Power, Sheffield, AIM
  30. Jet2, Leeds, AIM
  31. Kromek, Cleveland, AIM
  32. London Security, Halifax, AIM
  33. Marshalls, Halifax, Main market
  34. Metir, York, AIM
  35. MJ Gleeson, Sheffield, Main market
  36. Mobile Tornado Group, Harrogate, AIM
  37. MPAC Group, Leeds, AIM
  38. MS International, Doncaster, AIM
  39. One Health Group, Sheffield, AIM
  40. Optima Health, Sheffield, AIM
  41. Persimmon, York, Main market
  42. Ramsdens Holdings, Cleveland, AIM
  43. Redcentric, Harrogate, AIM
  44. Renew Holdings, Leeds, AIM
  45. Robinson, Sheffield, AIM
  46. Severfield, York, Main market
  47. SIG, Sheffield, Main market
  48. Slingsby (HC), Bradford, AIM
  49. Surgical Innovations Group, Leeds, AIM
  50. Synectics, Sheffield, AIM
  51. Tan Delta Systems, Sheffield, AIM
  52. Tissue Regenix Group, Leeds, AIM
  53. Town Centre Securities, Leeds, AIM
  54. Tracsis, Leeds, AIM
  55. Tribal Group, Sheffield, AIM
  56. Urban Logistics REIT, Leeds, Main market
  57. Vanquis Banking Group, Bradford, Main market
  58. VP, Harrogate, Main market
  59. Xeros Technology Group, Sheffield, AIM
  60. Zoo Digital Group, Sheffield, AIM
