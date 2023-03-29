The Yorkshire Post named Regional Newspaper of The Year at prestigious Newspaper Awards

The Yorkshire Post has won a major industry honour at the Newspaper Awards.

The title was named Regional Newspaper of the Year at the 2023 Newspaper Awards at a ceremony in London on Tuesday night. The awards celebrate excellence in printed newspapers and magazines.

It followed last year’s redesign of all sections of the newspaper.

Judges at the awards said: “Relaunched in 2022 when it was ‘reimagined’ from a blank canvas, The Yorkshire Post is a strong regional and local publication, with beautiful production values.

Members of The Yorkshire Post team with their award at the Newspaper Awards.

"Judges loved the broadsheet and although it was another transitional year, several said it felt a ‘very grand product’.

"It was the leader of the pack and a clear winner in a tough category that highlighted the fantastic work of regional dailies in the most difficult of markets.”

The Press and Journal was Highly Commended in the same category, with the Liverpool Echo, Oxford Mail, The Courier and The Irish News all commended.

The Financial Times was named National Newspaper of the Year and also won in the Weekend Newspaper of the Year category.