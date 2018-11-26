The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen stars in Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel Five

A sheep farmer who lives on a remote Dales hillside with her nine children is starring in a new reality TV show on Channel Five.

Amanda Owen, 45, first found fame when she began Tweeting about her life on isolated Ravenseat Farm from her Yorkshire Shepherdess account.

My Yorkshire: Amanda Owen on her favourite places in the county

Our Yorkshire Farm, which follows the family's unconventional life, airs tomorrow at 8pm on Channel Five.

Writer? I'm a farmer, says Yorkshire Shepherdess

The hardy herdswoman has lived on the Swaledale hill farm - where she tends over 1,000 sheep - since her early 20s, when she met and married tenant farmer husband Clive.

Since then, the couple have had nine children, including one who was born in the living room while Amanda was alone and Clive asleep upstairs. Several more births have happened in cars and ambulances at the side of the road during the two-hour trip to hospital.

What life in the Dales used to be like

Amanda is not actually from a rural background - her mother was a model and she grew up in Huddersfield, but she fell in love with country life after reading the James Herriot books. She offered her services as a labourer and shepherd at farms in the Dales before finding work and meeting Clive.

During heavy snowfalls, the family are often stranded on their remote property - when the Beast from the East struck last winter, they struggled to even open their front door, and faced huge logistical challenges in getting feed to their livestock.

Amanda admits she hasn't visited a hair salon since the age of 12 and laughed when she was asked to appear in a Burberry fashion shoot - although she does wear make-up while tending to her flock.

The new show will focus on her experiences parenting her free-range children, who face a journey of several hours just to get to school. Although the older ones have mobile phones, the farmhouse has no mobile signal or broadband coverage, so they are unable to spend time on social media at home. Their interests include fixing tractors, helping out with the animals and going off for picnics by themselves in the Swaledale countryside. Her eldest son once received a deactivated World War One bomb as a Christmas present.

Amanda has written several books about her life on the farm and has also appeared at the Countryside Live event in Harrogate.