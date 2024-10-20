Theakston brewery celebrates five new listings for Hairy Bikers collaborations

Independent Yorkshire brewery T&R Theakston’s beer collaborations with TV chefs The Hairy Bikers are now available across four major supermarkets nationwide.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

The beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery during the summer of 2023 by Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.

First available in Waitrose last year Triple Hop is now also available in Tesco and Morrisons stores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also now listed in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s is the Hairy Bikers Zesty IPA.

T&R Theakston’s new beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery during the summer of 2023 by Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.T&R Theakston’s new beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery during the summer of 2023 by Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.
T&R Theakston’s new beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery during the summer of 2023 by Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.

Get unrivalled insight into Yorkshire business with our weekly newsletter

Myers, who found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died at the age of 66 in February, two years after a cancer diagnosis.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston said: "We’re thrilled with the response to our Hairy Bikers beers so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As listings grow and more people enjoy these beers, it brings us great pride to see Dave’s legacy continued and the Hairy Bikers’ ethos of great flavours and great friendship celebrated.”

King added: “It was a pleasure to work closely with the Theakston brewery team on the recipe development and tasting notes behind these beers.

"The reception they’ve have had so far has been amazing and I’m so proud that people are enjoying the beers as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice