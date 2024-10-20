Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beers, Triple Hop and Zesty IPA were co-created at the Masham brewery during the summer of 2023 by Si King and Dave Myers and are now available in 400 stores across the UK.

First available in Waitrose last year Triple Hop is now also available in Tesco and Morrisons stores.

Also now listed in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s is the Hairy Bikers Zesty IPA.

Myers, who found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died at the age of 66 in February, two years after a cancer diagnosis.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston said: "We’re thrilled with the response to our Hairy Bikers beers so far.

"As listings grow and more people enjoy these beers, it brings us great pride to see Dave’s legacy continued and the Hairy Bikers’ ethos of great flavours and great friendship celebrated.”

King added: “It was a pleasure to work closely with the Theakston brewery team on the recipe development and tasting notes behind these beers.