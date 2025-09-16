Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Mr Timmins warned of a potential risk as businesses look to introduce artificial intelligence without having proper data security measures in place for clients.

His comments came as the Defaqto and SimplyBiz owner announced its results for the six months ending 30 June, in which the firm saw revenues lift 18.6 per cent to £42.4m.

Mr Timmins said that Fintel had begun investing in AI, but that the company would first look to put in place robust data security measures before fully forging ahead with its integration.

Fintel CEO, Matt Timmins. Photo: Heather Magner.

He said: “We’ve looked really hard at the market for AI businesses in our space, and we’ve concluded that one of the potentially biggest issues in this space is data. AI isn’t anything without the right kind of data, well structured in the right format.

“Our primary concern is data security, and therefore we will invest in using the right kind of AI solutions to ensure data security for our clients.

“I think it will be a big mistake for a number of businesses who are doing things like recording client conversations and important personal details on clients and not having that secured in a safe environment. I think there's a lot of potential security issues with some of the solutions out there at the moment.”

Mr Timmins also cited the rapid changes taking place in the AI sector as a reason for companies to be more cautious with their investments into the technology.

He said: “I think AI is going to change rapidly over the course of the next few years.

“Solutions that are developed today will look like child's play in six months time, so I think the most important thing to do is to get your data security right. If you're going to develop anything, make sure that it's ringfenced.”

Fintel posted profit before tax of £3.8m for the six months ending 30 June, up from £3.4m in the same period the year prior. The company also posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of £11.2m, up from £9.6m last year.

Fintel said that during the period, it had integrated the nine acquisitions it had made over the last two years, while also undergoing a “strategic transformation”.

The firm’s transformation saw it slim down its operating structure into two divisions, one focussing on software and data, and one focussing on services.

Mr Timmins said that the company had “restructured and streamlined to grow, not to prune,” adding that the move had led to the loss of around 10 to 15 jobs in areas of duplication which arose from the acquisitions.

During the period, Fintel increased its revolving credit facility from £80m to £120m, a move aimed at allowing for more funding for acquisitions.

