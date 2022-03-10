There are a total of 109 properties in Yorkshire owned by people based in Russia, figures show.

They are among 1,127 properties across England and Wales registered to individuals who have an address in the country.

The Centre for Public Data gathered the figures on overseas ownership from the Land Registry using Freedom of Information laws.

Bradford is one of the cities with properties owned by people based in Russia. (Pic credit: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

They show that Bradford has the most property owned by people based in Russia, at 39, this is followed by Hambleton, with 22, and Sheffield, with 21.

Below is the full list of these Yorkshire properties:

1 - Bradford (39)

2 - Hambleton (22)

3 - Sheffield (21)

4 - Barnsley (7)

5 - Leeds (7)

6 - Kirklees (6)

7 - York (4)

8 - Calderdale (2)

9 - Selby (1)

The number of properties across England and Wales owned by individuals in Russia has dramatically increased in recent years, increasing 13-fold between January 2010 and August 2021.

There is no suggestion that any of these people have links with the Putin regime.

But the war in Ukraine has brought renewed focus on Russian-owned property and other assets in Britain.

The UK government today has announced that it was freezing the assets of seven oligarchs, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

It has forced a halt to Abramovich’s attempts to sell the club. He had said proceeds from the sale would be donated to victims of the war.

A further group of Russia-based oligarchs close to Putin have also been placed under sanction.

Foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.”