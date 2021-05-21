These are the richest people in Yorkshire according to the Sunday Times Rich List

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was born in Lancashire but lived in Hull until he was 18 years old, is valued at £6.33bn.

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain in its 33rd annual edition.

Mr Murray is one of four billionaires from Yorkshire among a record-breaking 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, up 24 on last year, a year-on-year increase that is also a record.

The combined wealth of the 171 UK billionaires is £597.269bn, up £106.582bn, or 21.7 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

Mr Murray is chairman of Elland-based London Security plc, the fire protection business. Now aged 101, he is the oldest person in the Rich List.

The Healey brothers have closed the gap on the Murray family by £200m over the past year, largely due to the expanding Wren kitchen business, run by Malcolm Healey, which is now valued at £600m.

Eddie and Malcolm Healey saw their wealth rise by £200m and they are now valued at £2.2bn.

Here’s the list of Yorkshire names on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (25th - down from 5th last year)

Worth - £6.33bn

Rise/Fall - Down £5.82bn

Tony Murray and family (72nd, down from 60th last year)

Worth - £2.3bn

Rise/Fall - No change

Eddie and Malcolm Healey (75th, down from 70th last year)

Worth - £2.2bn

Rise/Fall - Up £200m

Robert Miller and Princess Marie-Chantal and family (82nd, down from 63 last year)

Worth - £2bn

Rise/Fall - Down £150m

Will Adderley and family (92nd - up from 99th last year)

Worth - £1.789bn

Rise/Fall - Up £320m

Lord Kirkham and family (152nd - down from 132nd last year)

Worth - £1.14bn

Rise/Fall - No change

Paul Sykes (214th - down from 183 last year)

Worth - £770m

Rise/Fall - No change

David Ross (232nd - down from 219 last year)

Worth - £676m

Rise/Fall - Up £34m

William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family (242nd - down from 228th last year)

Worth - £461m

Rise/Fall - Up £32m

---

