These are the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire firms which have found a place on the Sunday Times 100 rankings

The new annual rankings celebrate Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses, and showcase the people behind the UK’s most dynamic private companies.

Based in North East Lincolnshire myenergi makes electric-vehicle chargers and other products. It was founded in 2016 by Lee Sutton and Jordan Brompton who developed and launched the first product, an affordable eco‑smart energy management system called eddi, in September 2017. The company is ranked ninth in the UK on the list.

The research for the Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 91 per cent a year over the last three years to a combined £4.9 billion in sales.

James Dowsing-Reynolds and Ally Dowsing-Reynolds

Other Yorkshire companies on the list include fuel and renewables broker Greenarc (14th), fashion retailer Lucy and Yak (21st), energy, property and hospitality operator Bayford Group (22nd) veterinary services provider Eville & Jones (56th), vehicle claims and repairs manager Activate Group (58th) and home interiors retailer Dowsing & Reynolds (94th).

James Dowsing-Reynolds founded the Leeds-based Dowsing & Reynolds in 2013 with £2,000 of his own money and no external financial help. Nine years on, the premium home decor company is now led by Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, and employs 70 people at its 30,000 sq ft HQ in Leeds.

Ally Dowsing-Reynolds said: “We’re so excited to have been recognised by such a prestigious list.