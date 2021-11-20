These are your rights if your goods aren't delivered - Gareth Shaw

Gareth says…

It sounds like the retailer is giving you the runaround – when it comes to undelivered goods, your complaint should go directly to the retailer and not the courier. This is because when you bought the goods, the contract you had was with the retailer, not with the delivery company.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is enshrined in law, which puts you in a good position to complain and get a solution. Under the Consumer Rights Act of 2015, a retailer is made responsible for the ‘good condition and safe delivery’ of your order.

Under the Consumer Rights Act of 2015, a retailer is made responsible for the ‘good condition and safe delivery’ of your order. Picture: AdobeStock

You should put this all in a formal complaint, and make your circumstances completely clear. If you still want the item, you should explain to the retailer that the delivery is late, and suggest a reasonable date for re-delivery. We have a template on our website to help you do this.

If the retailer fails to deliver the goods by the new deadline, you can consider that the contract has ended and that you should get a refund in full.

Although this isn’t an issue yet, as the goods haven’t been delivered to you, a word of warning about deliveries. Your rights may change if the delivery company has left your parcel and it has vanished.

If you did not specify a delivery location and the parcel has gone missing, the retailer is responsible. If your delivery is left somewhere like your doorstep – without your permission – and is then stolen, the retailer is in breach of contract.

Although the retailer may say that the goods were taken to the address specified by you in your order, you can argue that this means handing it over to you or to someone else at the address.

If you specify a neighbour, the retailer is no longer responsible if something goes wrong. This can get even more foggy when you agree generally that your parcel can be left with a neighbour or in a safe place without giving much detail, as that can be interpreted as you saying you’re happy for anyone in close proximity to accept a delivery on your behalf.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you