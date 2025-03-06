Among them was Lancaster’s Bakery in Harrogate, which had been serving customers for 119 years before ceasing trading due to rising employer costs and changes in business rates.

In Yarm, Santoro Restaurant, a well-loved Italian eatery, also shut down after nearly 50 years following the passing of a founding family member.

The Dorothy Pax, in Sheffield, also announced it’s immediate closure, citing the reason being finances and pressures following Covid.

Emma’s Sandwich Shop on Wortley Road, Armley, has permanently closed after officers discovered a raft of food hygiene failures including evidence of an active widespread rat infestation.

Major high street names were not spared either. WHSmith’s Keighley branch closed as part of a wider restructuring plan, while Sainsbury’s closed cafes in Scarborough, Keighley, Wakefield and Harrogate.

Superdry’s Bradford Broadway branch launched a closing-down sale in February, with the store set to shut permanently by mid-March.

Meanwhile, Homebase also confirmed another Yorkshire closure, further impacting local retail.

1 . Lancasters bakery After 119 years of trading, family-owned Lancasters bakery in Harrogate officially closed on Saturday, February 1, blaming rising costs plus tax increases announced in the Budget. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Santoro This beloved Italian eatery in Yarm, North Yorkshire, closed after nearly five decades, following the passing of a founding family member and facing operational challenges. ​ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Dorothy Pax Dorothy Pax, a Sheffield-based music venue, has announced they have closed with immediate effect. In the post they describe an unsustainable business model, stating that grassroots venues operate on razor-thin profit margins and fighting an “uphill battle”. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Emma’s Sandwich Shop Emma’s Sandwich Shop on Wortley Road, Armley, has permanently closed after officers discovered a raft of food hygiene failures including evidence of an active widespread rat infestation. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales