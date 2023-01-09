News you can trust since 1754
These seven Yorkshire bars and restaurants have announced they will close - in the past 14 DAYS

The cost of living crisis has had a huge impact on hospitality businesses across Yorkshire.

By Daniel Sheridan
5 minutes ago

In just the last 14 days, The Yorkshire Post and sister sites have reported on seven closures across the region:

2. The Constitutional

The owners of The Constitutional in Farsley, Leeds has announced it will close will immediate effect to allow them to concentrate on a nearby venue. In a shock social media announcement owners Choque, Dick, Howard and Beth said the club was to close from January 6.

3. Blue Moon Cafe

Sheffield has been rocked by the closure of one the city’s best loved eateries after 28 years. Blue Moon Cafe is unable to continue because ‘overheads consistently exceed our income,’ bosses say.

4. Queer Junction

In a parting shot, the club bosses have published a seething open letter to the police, accusing the force of failing to support them, assigning unrelated incidents in the area to Dempseys and QJ to inflate crime stats, and actively working to “shut us down”.

