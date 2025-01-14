These ten Yorkshire businesses all closed in the first two weeks of 2025

1 . Two Brothers Grill & Pizzeria

Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria in Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, will close on Sunday January 12 despite the “best efforts” of the owners and staff. In a social media post, owner Vivien said they were “completely heart broken” to share the news. They said: “With heavy heart, with reason out of our control we announce the closing of Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, after nearly 7 years, we will close our doors on Sunday 12th of January. "Despite our best efforts and lots of financial investments we have failed to overcome the challenges caused by the expenses of running a restaurant nowadays.” Photo: Archive