These Yorkshire business women are in contention for Barclaycard's everywoman in retail awards

Leading business women from Yorkshire are in contention for national awards that honour inspiring retail talent.

The 2019 Barclaycard everywoman in retail awards act as a showcase for the leaders of the future.

A spokesman said: “The changing face of retail is a key topic as evolving shopping habits, the rise of online retailers, and the disappearance of larger names on the UK’s high street are causing the industry to evolve more rapidly than ever before. Bricks and mortar retailers are having to develop new techniques to drive sales and footfall while both on and offline outlets are working to transform the overall customer experience and increase engagement.

“Research shows that businesses with gender diverse workforces are more innovative, in touch with their customer base and more likely to have financial returns above their respective national industry medians, yet the retail industry still suffers from a lack of diversity at senior level. “

Finalists in this year’s awards include Lucy Crowther, the group HR director from the Card Factory, who is based in Leeds. She is on the shortlist in the leader of the year award.

Also in contention is Dr Jackie Mulligan, the founder and CEO of ShopAppy Ltd in Bradford, who is on the shortlist in the entrepreneur of the year category, which is sponsored by Amazon.

Philippa Haigh, the senior sales executive, at Farnell Land Rover in Guiseley, near Leeds, is on the shortlist in the rising star award, which is sponsored by Tesco.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman, said, “This year’s finalists are fantastic examples of the pioneers changing the retail industry and showcase what a rewarding and fulfilling career it can offer. We should approach the changing dynamic of the high street with a positive attitude due to the number of stimulating new businesses and techniques that we are witnessing in reaction to the current climate.

“We want to continue to promote women in retail and celebrate these role models who are inspiring future generations.”

The winners will be announced on 11 September 2019 at an awards ceremony at the Hilton Bankside, London.