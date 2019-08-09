The best business stories from Yorkshire this week

Good evening, Mark Casci here from the Yorkshire Post business desk.

The High Street continues to endure a fairly torrid time and our top story this week came in the shape of the intended closure of the Marks & Spencer store in Kirkstall Leeds.

A total of 29 jobs are at risk as the retail giant looks to dramatically reduce its estate. More closures will be announced in the next few weeks and Yorkshire is unlikely to be immune. Time will tell if the firm can turn its fortunes around.

Elsewhere Bradford Council's call for landowners to put forth their suggestions for new job creation zones was popular with retailers.

The local authority wants to kickstart employment in the city and wants the help of the region's business community to get more people into work.

The travails of Sirius Minerals generated a great deal of interest this week.

It was forced to delay its £410m bond programme amid a turbulent trading background a slowing world economy. The scheme could be the most important seen in North Yorkshire's recent economic history with thousands of well-paid and highly-skilled jobs set to be created if it gets off the ground. Here's hoping it is just a brief delay.

Plans for a new 17-storey office building in Leeds proved to be a popular draw.

The site on Wellington Road will see three large buildings demolished and a new state-of-the-art complex built in its place, a move which developers say will create circa 3,000 jobs.

An 11th hour bid to rescue British Steel from a new consortium was of great interest to readers.

The embattled firm, home to thousands of staff, is currently on the verge of collapse. Its rescue is of vital importance to the economy.

And last but not least, the incredible story of Mable Therapy and how it helped two young boys with speech difficulties find their voice really pulled on the reader's heart strings.

