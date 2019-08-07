A Marks & Spencer Simply Food store is closing in Leeds

MARKS & Spencer has announced that one of its food stores is closing in Yorkshire.

M&S Kirkstall Simply Food will close at the end of September.

An M&S spokesman said the 29 staff who work at the store have been informed about its closure.

The spokesman added: “Over the coming weeks our priority will be supporting colleagues as we aim to redeploy them to other local stores

“We expect most of them to relocate to one of the 15 M&S stores within a 30-minute drive from Kirkstall, including M&S Leeds and M&S Pudsey, and our Foodhalls in Central Square and Moortown.”

Rebecca Newby, M&S Head of Region for Yorkshire, said: “We’re reshaping our store estate to respond to changing customer habits. As part of this we’re closing our Kirkstall Simply Food at the end of September. Our priority will be supporting our great team and we expect most of them to relocate to one of the 15 M&S stores within a 30-minute drive from Kirkstall, including M&S Leeds and M&S Pudsey, and our Foodhalls in Central Square and Moortown.”