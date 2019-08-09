Plans submitted for 17-storey office building which will create 3,000 jobs in Leeds

McLaren Property has submitted plans to build a 17-storey office development in Leeds city centre.

Three existing vacant buildings on the site, which fronts Wellington Street, will be demolished to make way for a single 330,000 sq ft building.

The new building will become home to firms from the technology, media and telecoms, digital and creative sectors, as well as professional and financial services companies.

Designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher, the building will create 3,000 jobs and improve the public urban realm around Wellington Street, Lisbon Street, Cropper Gate and Skinner Street.

Oliver Westray, development director for McLaren Property, said: “The proposed building will house a range of workspaces to accommodate requirements from a single desk up to full floors, while allowing business of all sizes to work together.”

He added: “Leeds is a prosperous hub for technology, financial and professional services and we have designed this building to be like nothing that exists in Leeds at this moment in time.

"By focusing on delivering a forward thinking, tech enabled development with large, efficient floor plates, we are looking to attract both local and new businesses as well as future inward investors. Our building will enable occupiers to attract and retain the best talent, offer high levels of amenity, while improving staff productivity and wellbeing and driving business collaboration and innovation.”

McLaren Property is a part of McLaren Construction Group, which has delivered commercial buildings across the UK.

