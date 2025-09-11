THG: Shares jump eight per cent for MyProtein owner as firm says it has ‘gained momentum’
THG said its strategic model changes across its beauty and nutrition segments were now “baring results”, as it announced that it expected to return to revenue growth in its beauty arm in the second half of the year, with its nutrition segment also expecting further growth.
It came as the company narrowed its losses marginally in the first half of the year, posting a group operating loss of £30m for the six months ending 30 June. The figure marked a small improvement on a loss of £30.7m in the same period last year.
This came on top of revenues of £783.4m for the period, a drop from £848.1m last year.
The firm’s gross profit margin also slipped from 42.6 per cent last year to 41.1 per cent. THG said this was brought on by whey prices, which have remained at a record high globally.
Mr Moulding said: "I'm really pleased at how THG has gained momentum throughout the first half and into the third quarter.
“A slower start to the year in Beauty, alongside record whey prices in Nutrition, initially held back performance, but we saw clear improvement in the second quarter, in particular supported by Myprotein offline retail and licensing sales.”
It comes after THG announced last month that it had agreed to sell its flavourings brand, Claremont, for £103m, as the business cut its profit outlook for the year.
THG sold the firm, which makes flavourings for sports nutrition products, to Nactarome Group.
The move aligns with THG’s plans to simplify the wider group and generate cash to reduce debts on its balance sheets.
THG said it acquired Claremont for £52m five years ago and had agreed to sell it for double the price.
But following the sale, THG announced that it expected annual earnings before interest, tax and other costs to be reduced by around £5m this year, and £10m next year.
In a statement issued after the firm’s latest announcement, however, Mr Moulding said: "As a business we've reaped the benefits of the recent extensive strategic initiatives across the group.
“I'm especially pleased with the response to the new positioning of the Myprotein brand, reflected in the exciting breadth of partnerships we're delivering with other global brand owners and a return to new customer growth.
“Our Beauty business particularly in the UK demonstrated impressive resilience, securing market share gains in the second quarter, with a growing loyalty base and successful new brand launches supporting a return to revenue growth in the third quarter.”