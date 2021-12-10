Thirsk Lodge Barns to launch inaugural Christmas Market

The restored Thirsk Lodge Barns

The Barns, which reopened in August after a multi-million pound refurbishment, will hold a shopping preview evening on Friday December 17, starting at 6pm. The Christmas Market will be open daily until Thursday December 23.

Situated on the north western outskirts of Thirsk, the Barns said it has already established itself as one of the most popular wedding venues in North Yorkshire.

Letty Hunter Bell, owner of Thirsk Lodge Barns, said: “We are tremendously excited and proud to be hosting our first ever Christmas Market at Thirsk Lodge Barns.

"The restoration of the old barns has been a real labour of love, but they now look wonderful.

“They have already proved to be a successful wedding venue, but my husband Will and I are also very keen to establish the Barns as a leading events, business and conference centre for the town of Thirsk and beyond. Our Christmas Market is a major step in this direction."

Ms Hunter Bell said the market will have 70 stalls, all from the local community.

"One of our key aims is to invest in, and promote, the many fine young independent businesses in North Yorkshire – and especially in the Thirsk area," she said.

“There is a wide range of stallholders and a mouth watering array of festive gifts at our inaugural market. They range from leading Yorkshire wine merchants Firth and Co to hand crafted gift company Fetlock and Feathers."

There will be a Father Christmas Experience, a guinea pig nativity scene, real reindeer, a charity reindeer art competition, a festive photo booth and baubles and biscuits decorating. The Reindeer competition will be held in aid of Rural Arts, Thirsk.

Ms Hunter Bell said: “The Father Christmas Experience is the highlight of our Christmas market for children. Children are met by elves, who take them to see Santa who – in turn - gives them a golden key to unlock a toy shop and choose a toy. It’s the ultimate Christmas treat.”

Other stallholders include Vixen and Todd, Name on Knit, Sweet Retreat, Love That Clay, York Gin, Luna Wolf Jewellery, the Wax Lord, House of Crumbs, Richmond Brewery, Yorkshire Hive and Badass Bakery.

Ms Hunter Bell said: “Our preview evening on Friday December 17 will be a very special occasion, providing a great opportunity to buy some incredible gifts and treats before the week long Christmas Market and experience begins.