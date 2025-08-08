Thirsk's Twisted Automotive starts partnership to electrify British famous 4×4 cars - starting with Land Rover Defender trial
Twisted Automotive has signed a letter of intent to receive bespoke EV products from Evice Technologies, a provider of specialist electric powertrain solutions.
A spokesperson said: “Twisted will gain access to Evice Technologies’ state-of-the-art electrification hardware and software, supported by its world-class battery and drivetrain expertise. Delivery of the turnkey package will include prototype engineering, rigorous testing, and production supply, showcasing the versatility of Evice Technologies’ electrification platform for the automotive sector.”
A feasibility study called ‘Project Overland’ is due to start later this year, involving extensive testing and benchmarking of a Twisted Land Rover Defender study vehicle, which is due to appear at The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace between September 5 and 7.
Evice Technologies and Twisted Automotive will also evaluate electrified powertrains for other models, including the Range Rover Classic and T-Bug platforms, leveraging Evice Technologies’ modular technology to accommodate a variety of vehicle types and specifications.
Charles Fawcett, Founder & Managing Director of Twisted Automotive, said: “Twisted, now in its 25th year, has always been heavily focussed on product development, developing the absolute best version of its vehicles. This initial study with the team at Evice will enable Twisted to ensure any future EV offering fits its mantra, 'The Best, Made Better'.”
Matthew Pearson, Chief Executive Officer for Evice Technologies, said: “Charles and the Twisted team are obsessed with perfecting the Land Rover driving experience. This aligns perfectly with our belief that electrification must build upon and complement the original character of the car. This new partnership with Twisted demonstrates the adaptability of our technology and highlights the global appetite for passion-driven, properly engineered EVs born in Britain.”
