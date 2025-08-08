Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twisted Automotive has signed a letter of intent to receive bespoke EV products from Evice Technologies, a provider of specialist electric powertrain solutions.

A spokesperson said: “Twisted will gain access to Evice Technologies’ state-of-the-art electrification hardware and software, supported by its world-class battery and drivetrain expertise. Delivery of the turnkey package will include prototype engineering, rigorous testing, and production supply, showcasing the versatility of Evice Technologies’ electrification platform for the automotive sector.”

A feasibility study called ‘Project Overland’ is due to start later this year, involving extensive testing and benchmarking of a Twisted Land Rover Defender study vehicle, which is due to appear at The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace between September 5 and 7.

Evice Technologies is partnering with Twisted Automotive to electrify British 4×4 cars

Evice Technologies and Twisted Automotive will also evaluate electrified powertrains for other models, including the Range Rover Classic and T-Bug platforms, leveraging Evice Technologies’ modular technology to accommodate a variety of vehicle types and specifications.

Charles Fawcett, Founder & Managing Director of Twisted Automotive, said: “Twisted, now in its 25th year, has always been heavily focussed on product development, developing the absolute best version of its vehicles. This initial study with the team at Evice will enable Twisted to ensure any future EV offering fits its mantra, 'The Best, Made Better'.”