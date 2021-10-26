This curry house has been named the 'most wanted restaurant in Yorkshire'

Abdul Rouf, Head Chef at Viraaj, Sufi Miah, manager at Viraaj, and Assistant Manager Ahmed Hussain pictured with their award

Viraaj restaurant, on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, picked up the Most Wanted Restaurant of the year title in the Yorkshire and Humberside category at the English Curry Awards 2021.

The English Curry Awards recognise the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of the best English curry establishments and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard.

The venue, which serves up Punjabi cuisine has been recognised previously, and was named Yorkshire restaurant of the year in the 2017 English Curry Awards.

Indian cuisine at Viraaj Restaurant on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

Viraaj manager, Sufi Miah, said: “This is a great achievement and we are very happy to have won again at the English Curry Awards as we won previously in 2017 Restaurant of the Year.

"We are especially proud of this award because of the immense hard work that we put into our restaurant, this year and last year, during a very tough time with the pandemic.

“This award highlights how we were able to cope through the difficult times and come out as winners. Thank You to all our customers and everyone for nominating us and thank you to our hard working team at Viraaj.”

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting who organised the event, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.