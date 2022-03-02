This is how organisers of a major property conference in Leeds are making the event inclusive and sustainable

The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) which will welcome over 5,000 delegates, 100 exhibitors, and more than 250 speakers to Leeds, aims to connect people, places and businesses in order to accelerate the Government’s levelling up agenda and unlock investment across the UK.

The conference also aims to provide a platform for underrepresented groups as well as smaller businesses from diverse geographical locations.

It has pledged to make all conference panels balanced and diverse. In addition, every group of five or more ticket holders will receive an additional two tickets for free provided that the additional delegates come from underrepresented groups.

UKREiiF is also working with skills and diversity initiative Regeneration Brainery to establish a mentoring system to encourage young people to attend the event, as well as with the Royal Planning Town Institute to promote it to students and lecturers. Other partners so far signed up include Freehold LGBT+, which is offering free tours, and Real Estate Women, which is hosting a Zumba class.

The event’s environmental sustainability credentials have also been considered.

UKREiiF is running a campaign to offset the carbon created from travelling to the event and is due to gain its ISO Sustainability Accreditation ahead of the event taking place.

The organisers are also working with sustainable travel partner LNER, to offer discounts to UKREiiF attendees who travel by train.

UKREiiF is using software specialist Loop to measure social value impact across 20 metrics, which includes categories spanning wellbeing, charity, mentoring, training, diversity and sustainability.

The information will play a pivotal role in shaping the event so that improvements and adjustments can be made throughout.