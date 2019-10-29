This is how much revenue Google's parent company recorded over the last quarter

Google's parent company reported a revenue increase of 20% as the technology giant hailed its "strong growth" in its latest financial results.

Alphabet said revenue for the last quarter was 40.5 billion dollars (£31.5 billion), up from 33.7 billion dollars (£26.2 billion) this time last year.

As usual, the Google arm of Alphabet generated the vast majority of the firm's revenue - including 33.9 billion dollars (£26.4 billion) in advertising revenue.

However, net income fell compared to the same quarter a year ago - from 9.2 billion (£7.1 billion) to just over seven billion dollars (£5.4 billion) and falling short of analyst expectations.

"I am extremely pleased with the progress we made across the board in the third quarter, from our recent advancements in search and quantum computing to our strong revenue growth driven by mobile search, YouTube and Cloud," Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said.

"We're focused on providing the most helpful services to our users and partners, and we see many opportunities ahead."

Elsewhere in the results, Other Bets, the segment of Alphabet made up of the firm's other projects, such as its self-driving car firm Waymo, saw losses increase to 941 million dollars (£732 million).

That is up from 727 million (£565 million) this time last year.

Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said the firm would "continue to invest thoughtfully in talent and infrastructure to support our growth, particularly in newer areas like Cloud and machine learning".

Google also recently updated its main hardware lines - releasing its latest Pixel 4 smartphones and Nest Mini smart speaker.