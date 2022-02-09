This is what's happening during the construction of City Square House in Leeds

Design and build contractors, McAleer & Rushe, began construction of City Square House, next to Leeds Station, in May 2021 and the first construction milestone has now been achieved with the erection of its first tower crane.

The landmark building will start to emerge as the steel superstructure rises from the ground. Completion is planned for summer 2023 and the opening will coincide with the completion of the public realm improvements at City Square.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View of the construction site at City Square House in Leeds.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of office agency at property firm Knight Frank in Leeds, who is advising developer MRP, said: “It is tremendous to see this flagship building slowly taking shape, providing a very genuine cause to be optimistic about the commercial property sector in Yorkshire.”

He added: “It is also fitting that DLA Piper, whose origins as a law firm in Leeds date back to 1764, have kick-started one of the most significant developments in the city so far this century.”

Angus Montieth, development director at MRP, said: “We have been quietly going about our business of building the best office building in Leeds with sustainability and wellbeing at the heart of its design. City Square House office will quickly take shape during 2022 and it will slot into place as the final piece of the City Square regeneration plan.”

Mr Fox said the build showed the strength of the city’s commercial property sector. “Businesses are working flexibly, they want an appealing office environment for staff to enjoy working collaboratively and the office should be an attractive destination,” he said.

“City Square House delivers on the environmental commitments businesses have made to their staff, customers and shareholders.”