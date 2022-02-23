Mattress company eve Sleep announces retail partnership with Doncaster-based DFS

eve has agreed a new retail partnership with DFS.

Initially the partnership will cover the dfs.co.uk website, which receives an average 2.71m unique visitors per month. There are also plans to extend the partnership to the DFS showroom estate later in the year.

DFS will stock a range of eve mattresses, including eve's Original and Premium Hybrid models, as well as a range of eve bedframes. Plans are in place to extend the ranges at a later date.

Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep, said: "This is a very exciting partnership for eve as DFS seek to extend their 'comfort' positioning beyond the living room and bring eve's award winning mattresses to a wider audience.

"We're incredibly proud to announce this partnership with the UK's foremost furniture retailer, which recognises the strength of the eve sleep product range and brand, continuing the momentum in our UK&I business."

The firm added retail partnerships are a tried and tested pillar of its omni-channel strategy to be available where its customers shop.

The partnership is expected to go live on the DFS website from March 3.

John Rastall, head of DFS Home, said: "At DFS, we strive to help customers furnish their homes with high quality, stylish and affordable furniture. Our range of bedroom furniture, including our wide choice of upholstered bedframes, is a key and growing part of our offer.

"We are delighted to be partnering with eve to add their best-in-class mattresses to our range, to support awareness of our bedroom furniture products; deliver even greater choice for our customers; and provide the opportunity for customers to conveniently add an eve mattress to their DFS furniture order."

