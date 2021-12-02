This is where Bensons for Beds is opening new Yorkshire stores before Christmas

The bed and mattress retailer is opening three new stores and relocating another five, including stores in Doncaster, which opens on December 10, and Barnsley, which will open on December 17.

While that restructure led to the closure of around 60 stores, Bensons has now embarked on modest growth in its estate.

Bensons for Beds is relocating several stores in Yorkshire.

Over the last 12 months it has relocated or opened in 20 new locations, including Hull, Huddersfield, Sheffield and Grimsby.

The latest pre-Christmas moves will take the total number of Bensons stores to 179, including 13 in Yorkshire.

Around 35 new stores and relocations are planned for 2022, with 15 in the first half of the year as Bensons accelerates its growth plans.

To celebrate the opening of the new stores, customers will get an additional 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

In addition to the new stores, the transformation of the business is also seeing investment in the online store, digital technology, training, distribution and its dedicated manufacturing site in Cambridgeshire.

Mark Jackson, Bensons’ chief executive, said: “The new openings and relocations are an essential part of our transformation plans as we invest in our store portfolio to give customers the best possible experience.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made huge strides in our transition into a new company, and we’ve laid the foundations for growth through our continued investment in all aspects of the business.”

