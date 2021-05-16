This is where York Handmade Brick Company supplied 300,000 bricks

York Handmade Brick Company supplies 300,000 bricks for the new library at Magdelene College in Cambridge

York Handmade, based at Alne, near Easingwold, supplied more than 300,000 bricks for the £17m building at the historic Magdalene College in Cambridge.

The contract is worth £300,000 for the independent brickmaker.

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, said: “It was a tremendous honour to be asked to provide our bricks for such a prestigious project. Magdalene has a rich cultural heritage and this stunning new building reflects this.

“The finished building is absolutely magnificent and provides a wonderful place for Magdalene students to work. It is one of our flagship projects over the past few years and we are proud of what we have achieved.

“Our specially chosen and manufactured red bricks and specials complement the unique surroundings and fitting in with the College’s architecture and landscape.

York Handmade was selected primarily for the colour and the character of its brick, but also because of the company’s ability to manufacture intricate specials and sizes to fit in with the design specified by the architect.

Mr Armitage added: “One of the most significant features of this project was the substantial number of bricks and specials supplied for the internal walls. This really was a very special brickwork project.”

The new library now houses Magdalene’s extension collection of books, records and archives, while creating modern teaching and study spaces, together with an art gallery.

