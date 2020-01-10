This is why Extinction Rebellion is protesting in Sheffield today

Climate change protesters are staging a protest against Barclays Bank in Sheffield city centre.

Extinction Rebellion Sheffield launched the protest in a bid to urge the bank to end what it called its "dangerous investments in fossil fuels".

Extinction Rebellion protestors at an earlier protest last year.

Members of the local climate activism group took their mops, buckets and dusters to the branch over what it described as "Barclays dirty investment policies which contribute to the destruction of ecosystems and the climate breakdown".

Following the clean up at the Sheffield branch there was a 15 minute vigil to show solidarity with those affected by climate breakdown and to share grief with the people, animals and ecosystems which face devastation as a result of climate breakdown - in Australia, Indonesia and elsewhere around the world. This coincided with a vigil being held by XR at the Australian High Commission in London.

Extinction Rebellion Sheffield’s clean up follows the action taken earlier this week by 11 pension and investment funds - managing over £130bn of assets - who filed a resolution calling for Barclays to set clear targets to phase out services to energy companies that do not align with the Paris Climate Goals.

Steph Howlett, Extinction Rebellion Sheffield member, said “The fires are raging in Australia, there are floods in Jakarta and extreme weather across the world. It is clear that we have to act now on the climate breakdown and that Barclays need to implement a much stronger, immediate climate policy to disinvest from all fossil fuels.

"We urge all Barclays customers to engage in conversations with their account manager to move their savings and pension plans out of fossil fuel and other destructive activities, and if this is not possible, to consider switching banks."