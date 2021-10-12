This is why McColl’s expects to be operating 350 Morrisons' daily stores by November 2022

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “We are pleased to have very quickly opened 100 Morrisons Daily stores with our long term partner, McColl."

The rollout of Morrisons Daily stores is a key element of McColl’s’ focus on food led convenience sales, a spokesman said.

In a statement, McColl's said: "The conversion of the McColl’s store at Ellesmere Port marked the 100th opening.

"McColl’s continues to roll out Morrisons Daily at pace, ahead of the targets set at its capital raise earlier this year, with a proven capability to implement six store conversions per week.

. McColl’s expects to be operating 350 Morrisons Daily stores across its total estate of around 1,200 stores by November 2022.

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl’s, said: “We are extremely excited to reach the milestone of 100 Morrisons Daily stores, giving customers access to a wider range of products, greater value and a supermarket-quality fresh food and grocery offer. We are redefining neighbourhood retail in the communities we serve, putting us in the best possible position to meet customer demand in the future.

"Alongside an enhanced customer offer, we have a proven store conversion blueprint that offers a strong return on investment, delivering double-digit sales uplifts and rapid payback."

