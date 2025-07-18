This is why Reckitt secured deal worth up to £3.6bn to sell Cillit Bang business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private equity firm Advent International will buy a 70 per cent stake in Reckitt’s essential home cleaning products business, which also includes brands such as Air Wick, Woolite, Resolve, Sole and Easy-Off, as well as around 75 other brands across more than 70 markets.

Reckitt will keep a 30 per cent stake in the essential home business after the sale, with up to $1.3bn (£968m) deferred under the deal.

It will offload six factories, including a site in Derby, to Advent under the deal.

Household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has agreed a deal worth up to 4.8 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) to sell a majority stake in its Cillit Bang and Calgon arm. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The firm will also book around $800m (£596m) in costs for splitting out the essential home division from the rest of the business.

It expects to complete the deal by the end of the year.

Kris Licht, Reckitt chief executive, said: “We are executing our strategic plan at pace.

“The divestment of Essential Home represents a significant step forward in unlocking the substantial value in our business.

“This moves Reckitt towards becoming a simpler, more effective world-class consumer health and hygiene company and it will enable us to focus on a core portfolio of high-growth, high-margin power brands.”

It put the essential home division, which accounts for about 14 per cent of group net revenues, up for sale last summer as part of a major overhaul.

Mr Licht has been leading a plan to restructure Reckitt, unveiling aims last year to spin off its baby formula business, Mead Johnson, and sell the essential home division to focus on “power brands”, such as Durex condoms, Gaviscon antacid and Strepsils lozenges.

The essential home business delivered around £2 billion of net revenues in 2024 and it made underlying earnings of £486 million in the year to March.