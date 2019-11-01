This is why the Swedish technology startup Volta Trucks has joined forces with Sheffield's Magtec

Swedish firm Volta Trucks is collaborating with Yorkshire-based Magtec to develop a new range of electric trucks which will help to reduce air and sound pollution.

Working in collaboration with Volta Trucks, Magtec will be responsible for designing and manufacturing the drive system of Volta’s prototype truck, which will be unveiled in the early summer of 2020.

A spokesman said: "Magtec brings unrivalled experience delivering drive systems for world-class electric vehicles. The first project to launch using Magtec drives was a pioneering electric bus scheme in the US in 1999."

Founded in May 2019 by CEO Carl-Magnus Norden and CTO Kjell Walöen and headquartered in Stockholm, Volta is developing fully electric trucks for commercial use within and around urban areas. Volta trucks will be custom-made and feature a ‘Truck-as-a-Service’ rental model. Street pilots will be carried out in partnership with selected retailers in London and Paris in 2021. Through electrification, Volta vehicles make 50 per cent less noise and produce zero tailpipe emissions.

The spokesman added: "The driver’s seat is positioned in the centre of the cabin, creating an increased field of direct vision and allowing for entry and exit through sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle, away from passing traffic.

"With the cabin positioned at street level this also works to improve the vision of the driver, protecting cyclists and pedestrians, while preventing injuries caused from jumping out and climbing back into the truck."

"As a result of the safety features, and reduced noise and air pollution of its vehicles, Volta trucks are permitted to operate in the most regulated urban areas, at all hours of the day, including nighttime. This allows for optimised delivery time and the reduction of traffic in congested areas."

Carl-Magnus Norden, CEO and founder of Volta Trucks , said: "Our business is based on co-creation and collaboration with some of the brightest minds of our industry. Doing this is essential to succeed with our goal of moving as fast as we can to reduce air and sound pollution on our roads, while increasing the safety of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike.

"With Magtec on board we feel confident that this will help make our trucks road-ready at the pace we see necessary to meet the current, urgent needs of the cities and the people living within them. Until now, the HGV industry has been dominated by a few major players. With Magtec joining our other partners Prodrive, Conjure and Astheimer we now have a world-class line up of experts working on this project and together we will be able to deliver on our promise to bring sustainability and safety to cities across Europe and beyond.”

Andrew Gilligan, UK managing director of Magtec, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Volta Trucks on this innovative project to reduce environmental harm and improve road user safety. This is a very exciting time for Magtec with our company involved in pioneering work across the world. Public opinion, business requirements and environmental bodies are driving change across all transportation sectors. Magtec is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of these markets by rolling out class-leading technology developed by our team over the past 20 years.”

Magtec is one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of electric vehicle drive systems. The company designs and manufactures drive systems for electric and hybrid commercial vehicles, including motors, gearboxes, generators, power controllers, battery systems and condition monitoring systems. It is based across two sites in Sheffield and Rotherham. Magtec supplies some of the world’s best-known automotive manufacturers and vehicle converters. Magtec’s electric vehicle programmes in Britain include electric refuse collection vehicles, which are undergoing trials in London and Sheffield.