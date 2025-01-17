Thornton-le-Beans: Controversial plans for 13-lodge holiday park near Northallerton set to be thrown out

Controversial plans for a 13-lodge holiday park near Northallerton look set to be thrown out after councillors were told the development had no local support.

Members of Thirsk and Malton area planning committee debated plans for the lodges and a warden’s lodge on a field off Moor Lane, Thornton-le-Beans, on Thursday.

Members had been recommended by officers to approve the plan, which the applicant’s agent told the meeting was not harmful to the location and would benefit local shops, cafes and pubs.

However, councillors and opponents of the scheme said the development in open countryside was not in line with policy.

The lodges would be built on a field near Northallerton. Photo: Google.

Geoffrey Davis, the chairman of Thornton-le-Beans and Crosby with Cotcliffe Parish Council, said there was no evidence of demand for the type of holiday lodges proposed.

He said: “Within 15 miles of Thornton-le-Beans there are 40 lodge sites with over 100 luxury units for sale, several within five miles of this proposal.

“As can be seen from the large number of objections, the villages neither want nor need this development.

“We are a closely knit community and do not need any outside assistance to maintain our sustainability.”

The meeting heard from resident Paul Higgins, who owns a farm near the site of the proposed holiday park.

He said: “The negative impact and added noise and light pollution to our property will have a detrimental impact to our physical and mental well-being.

“We will be constantly worrying about comings and goings of strange people, campfires and the risk of drunken residents risking the safety of our property and livestock, therefore ruining our way of life.”

Councillor Alyson Baker, who represents the Hillside and Raskelf division, said the village’s medieval chapel was currently left open during the day as a place of quiet and solitude, but this would change if the park got the go-ahead.

Councillors on the committee said that as well concerns over the impact on the local community, there were other issues that had not been addressed by the planning application.

Councillor Nigel Knapton said he was being kind when he described the application as “vague”.

He added: “There’s so many things missing with this application.

“It astounds me that we are sitting here considering whether we put in a condition to condition the orientation of these lodges.

“Fundamental to an application is you show which way around your building is.”

Councillor Lindsay Burr added: “As councillors, we don’t like to go against our officers.

“However, you can only provide us what you’ve got and you ain’t got a lot.”