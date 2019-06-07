Thornton & Ross take control of six GlaxSmithKline brands

Huddersfield-based Thornton & Ross has acquired six well-known healthcare brands from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The move will see the marketing and production of these products will move to Huddersfield and will mean the creation of a large number of job opportunities over the next couple of years.

Thornton & Ross is based in Linthwaite and said it was now looking for personnel to support its growing portfolio of brands and join their current team of over 600 employees.

Brands acquired include: popular antiseptic Savlon, emollient brand Oilatum, itch relief cream Eurax, paediatric cough liquid Tixylix and coal-tar based shampoo Polytar.

Head and Executive Vice President of Thornton & Ross, Roger Scarlett-Smith says: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring these brands and subsequent job opportunities to Huddersfield.

“As a company born in the North we take great pride in providing job opportunities for the local community.

This acquisition is a sign of things to come, as we continue to strive for growth and cement ourselves as a key part of the Northern Powerhouse.”

Thornton & Ross has enjoyed over a decade of growth due to the success of brands such as Hedrin and Covonia.

Zoflora, the popular household disinfectant, which has experienced strong growth in 2018 after its received top level backing from Instagram star Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchcliff.

As a result the Linthwaite factory now operates 24 hours a day to meet demand with sales up by more than 28 per cent on the product.

As many as two million households are now buying the brand.

Formerly a family business and founded in 1922 in Huddersfield, Thornton and Ross quickly grew to be the largest independent pharmaceutical manufacturer in the UK, having initially been set up as a maker of products to clean up public spaces such as concert halls and cinemas.

In 2013 it became part of the German-based STADA group.

With sales of over €2billion, STADA has made Thornton & Ross a Centre of Excellence within the group in order to promote the development of OTC and Dermatology business.

STADA’s business model sees its local sales companies retain a high level of autonomy, allowing the flexibility to adapt and capitalise on local country market opportunities.

Thornton & Ross currently exports to more than 80 countries around the world.