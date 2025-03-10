Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa to unveil new luxury spa lounge with multisensory experience
Incorporating the latest trends in multisensory wellness, the Spa Lounge at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa will be among the first Daniel Thwaites spa properties to introduce optional guided meditation experiences.
Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a personalised wellness journey with specially curated audio meditations, developed in collaboration with one of the spas product houses, TEMPLESPA.
Designed to enhance the spa journey, the exclusive adults-only Spa Lounge will serve as a tranquil extension of the spa treatment area, offering guests a serene space to unwind both before and after treatments.
The thoughtfully curated space will feature a rehydration counter with a selection of refreshing beverages, plush lounge chairs and beds, as well as indulgent heated loungers—perfect for a post-treatment snooze or a quiet moment with a book.
The space has been meticulously designed by Rachel Wooton, Daniel Thwaites interior designer, who has embraced a palette of calming neutrals and earthy tones to create a harmonious and restorative environment.
Commenting on the exciting new addition, Gemma Barratt, Spa Director at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Spa Lounge at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa. Our aim is to create a sanctuary where guests can fully unwind and enhance their wellness journey. By incorporating multisensory elements such as guided meditation, we’re offering a truly holistic experience that goes beyond traditional spa treatments.”
This development follows the hotel's 2023 investment into its gym facilities, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing health and wellbeing services for guests. This new Spa Lounge reaffirms Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s commitment to offering exceptional wellness experiences, ensuring guests leave feeling truly rejuvenated.