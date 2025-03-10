Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa to unveil new luxury spa lounge with multisensory experience

Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa, part of the respected Daniel Thwaites Hotel Group, is set to elevate the spa guest experience with the launch of a brand-new, luxurious relaxation lounge in spring 2025.

Incorporating the latest trends in multisensory wellness, the Spa Lounge at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa will be among the first Daniel Thwaites spa properties to introduce optional guided meditation experiences.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a personalised wellness journey with specially curated audio meditations, developed in collaboration with one of the spas product houses, TEMPLESPA.

Designed to enhance the spa journey, the exclusive adults-only Spa Lounge will serve as a tranquil extension of the spa treatment area, offering guests a serene space to unwind both before and after treatments.

Floor plan

The thoughtfully curated space will feature a rehydration counter with a selection of refreshing beverages, plush lounge chairs and beds, as well as indulgent heated loungers—perfect for a post-treatment snooze or a quiet moment with a book.

The space has been meticulously designed by Rachel Wooton, Daniel Thwaites interior designer, who has embraced a palette of calming neutrals and earthy tones to create a harmonious and restorative environment.

Commenting on the exciting new addition, Gemma Barratt, Spa Director at Daniel Thwaites, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Spa Lounge at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa. Our aim is to create a sanctuary where guests can fully unwind and enhance their wellness journey. By incorporating multisensory elements such as guided meditation, we’re offering a truly holistic experience that goes beyond traditional spa treatments.”

