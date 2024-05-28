Thousands of customers 'experienced difficulties' accessing NatWest mobile and online banking

Thousands of NatWest customers faced problems using their mobile and online banking accounts for several hours on Tuesday morning.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 28th May 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 11:32 BST

A number of customers complained on social media site ‘X’ that NatWest’s app and site were down.

One social media user said their local bank branch had been closed so they were unable to do their banking in person instead.

Another said they needed to access their money in order to pay bills.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Customers can still use telephone banking or visit a branch.” (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Customers can still use telephone banking or visit a branch.” (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)
According to the website DownDetector, problems were first reported at about 6am, and peaked at about 7.30am on Tuesday.

A NatWest spokesperson said: "We are aware that some customers were experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking this morning. The issue has been resolved and customers are now able to log in as normal. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

The problems started at around 5:40am on Tuesday and were resolved at 9:30am.

The problems were experienced by some NatWest customers only, across retail and business banking, the statement added.

