Thousands of customers 'experienced difficulties' accessing NatWest mobile and online banking
A number of customers complained on social media site ‘X’ that NatWest’s app and site were down.
One social media user said their local bank branch had been closed so they were unable to do their banking in person instead.
Another said they needed to access their money in order to pay bills.
According to the website DownDetector, problems were first reported at about 6am, and peaked at about 7.30am on Tuesday.
A NatWest spokesperson said: "We are aware that some customers were experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking this morning. The issue has been resolved and customers are now able to log in as normal. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."
The problems started at around 5:40am on Tuesday and were resolved at 9:30am.
The problems were experienced by some NatWest customers only, across retail and business banking, the statement added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.