Three Acres Inn at Huddersfield: Restaurant to reopen in May 2025 after fire ravaged the business on Boxing Day 2023

The Three Acres Inn at Huddersfield will reopen in May 2025 after a fire ravaged the Yorkshire business on Boxing Day 2023.

On Boxing Day 2023 Tom and Lauren Truelove, the owners of the Three Acres Inn, in Rodyhouse, got the news there was a fire in the restaurant kitchen.

“By the time I got here, flames had reached the roof,” says Tom, 39 who thought to quickly turn off a nearby gas tank then attempted to get inside.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I tried to get in the front of the building and it was just the thickest smoke. I couldn't even think about getting in any further, really, and then we just had to wait.”

The damage was vast and the business had to close indefinitely.

The fire started in the laundry area of the kitchen but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that due to the damage they were unable to find out if it was caused by a fault with the dryer or a build up of lint which overheated.

However, throughout 2024 the Truelove’s worked to rebuild their business, which includes the pub, restaurant and accommodation rooms upstairs.

Going full circle, the owners announced on Boxing Day 2024, Thursday (Dec 26), the restaurant would reopen on May 18, 2025.

In a social media post they said: “Today, exactly one year since the fire, we are delighted to announce The 3 Acres will reopen its doors on Sunday 18th May 2025!

“Online reservations will go live on Monday 6th January via our website, so mark your diary — and happy booking! Are you ready for our new story to begin…?”

Derrick Truelove, Tom’s grandfather, bought the pub in 1968 when it was “tiny” – just the length of the bar – but it has grown over the years as they acquired the neighbouring terraced houses alongside the suitably named Drinker Lane.

Neil, Tom’s father, then took over and for many years ran the establishment with his business partner Brian Orme, who had joined as head chef in 1971.