Three and Vodaphone merger could lead to increased bills for customers, watchdog claims

The businesses say they disagree with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been investigating the £15bn deal. A tie-up would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network with some 27 million customers, something the firms argue would allow them to increase investment and better compete with major rivals.

But the regulator said it was worried that a merger could lead to tens of millions of people having to pay more for their mobile phone bills due to a reduction in the number of UK network operators.

Stuart McIntosh, chair of the inquiry group leading the CMA’s investigation, said: “We’ve taken a thorough, considered approach to investigating this merger, weighing up the investment the companies say they will make in enhancing network quality and boosting 5G connectivity against the significant costs to customers and rival virtual networks.”

Vodafone and Three UK have the opportunity to share solutions before the CMA issues a final report in December.

The businesses say that the merger should be approved because it will fix the UK’s “dysfunctional” mobile market. They also dispute the finding that prices will increase, arguing that prices will either stay broadly the same or actually drop post-merger.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone’s chief executive, said: “Our merger is a catalyst for change. It’s time to take off the handbrake on the country’s connectivity and build the world-class infrastructure the country deserves.”

Robert Finnegan, Three UK’s chief executive, said the UK’s digital infrastructure currently falls “well short of what the country needs and deserves”.