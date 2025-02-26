Three lettings announced at 16,000 sq ft Heathfield industrial estate in Elland

Three new lettings have been announced at the 16,000 sq ft multi-let Heathfield Industrial Estate in Elland.

Located on Heathfield Street, the development comprises nine units across 16,800 sq ft, ranging in size from 1,180 sq ft to 3,120 sq ft. It features two terraces and two detached workshops/light industrial units.

Security system supplier No Entry Fire And Security, care provider Overgate Hospice and the Elland Christan Centre are the scheme’s new occupiers.

West Yorkshire-based commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton is the letting agent for Heathfield Industrial Estate.

Following the three new lettings, there are two units remaining available to let at the development which are sized at 1,580 sqt ft and 3,120 sq ft.

Other current occupiers at Heathfield Industrial Estate include Falconer Print & Packaging, animal feed specialist Brighouse Raw and Mercedes Benz and Smart repair specialists, Elite Independent.

The scheme boasts excellent transport links, based within two miles of junction 24 of the M62 and the wider motorway network. In addition, Leeds city centre and Manchester city centre are just 15 and 20 miles away respectively.

Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “Securing these three lettings at Heathfield Industrial Estate is an excellent indication of the development’s popularity amongst local businesses and groups.

“Its strategic location means it appeals to a diverse range of occupiers thanks to the easy access to the motorway systems and nearby towns and cities.

“With limited space now available, any interested parties should get in touch and find out more about making Heathfield Industrial Estate their business’s new home.”