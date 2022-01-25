Three new eateries create 70 jobs at the Merrion Centre in Leeds

Korean family-run restaurant Hama is set to launch a new 100-seater restaurant on Woodhouse Lane; while Saucy Chicks will open a new Grill & Bar on Merrion Way. Eatime, a casual start-up food business offering fresh Chinese cuisine, has also opened on the internal mall within the Merrion Centre.

Collectively the new tenants will occupy more than 6,600 sq ft of space and will create more than 70 jobs for the city.

A spokesman said: "Hama, which has successfully operated popular contemporary sister venue, Yokohama Korean Restaurant on Roundhay Road in Leeds for more than four years, will open its new 100 seater venue on Woodhouse Lane in March this year. The restaurant will serve authentic, traditional Korean food with a BBQ buffet and more than 40 Korean dishes.

The Merrion Centre in Leeds is welcoming a trio of new eateries.

"Saucy Chicks will serve both grilled and fried chicken dishes when it opens its new outlet in February. The Grill and Bar, on a prominent corner position on Merrion Way, sits directly opposite the new student residential developments and the first direct Arena.

"New start-up food business Eatime opened their prominent casual dining venue on the main mall within the Merrion Centre in January and is set to further enhance the existing oriental offering with an extensive dine in and takeaway menu. Master chef, Mr Liang has been a traditional rotisserie chef for more than 30 years, working as head chef in some of the top hotels in Guangzhou southern China, before moving to the UK and taking up chef roles in top Chinese restaurants in Leeds, York and Manchester."

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates at Town Centre Securities, the owners of The Merrion Centre said: “Our extensive offering continues to grow with a variety of unique businesses choosing the Merrion Centre as their chosen location.

"Following the recent news of luxury a la carte Chinese restaurant Blue Pavilion set to open this year, we are delighted to announce a further three exciting eateries to the mix which we are confident will ensure all tastes and budgets are covered and are thrilled to see the new beauty brand BROWS within the centre.

"Our location is proving popular for new occupiers looking to capitalise on the Leeds Arena quarter, where the city’s retail, entertainment, universities, civic and office areas meet and we look forward to making even more announcements in due course.”